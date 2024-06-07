US urges Israel to be transparent over Gaza school strike

The damaged school on Thursday

Source: BBC

The US has urged Israel to be "fully transparent" about an air strike on a Gaza school that killed at least 35 people, including 14 children.

Israel claims it targeted a Hamas compound in the school, but Gaza's government and the UN deny this.



The US wants Israel to release names of militants it claims were killed, which Israel has started doing. The strike happened at a school sheltering 6,000 displaced people, and the UN has condemned the attack, calling for protection of UN premises.

A ceasefire proposal is being discussed, but no breakthrough has been reported.



