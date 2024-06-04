USAID sensitises stakeholders on ‘Ghana Performance Accountability Activity’ initiative

Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwafo

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched the "Ghana Performance Accountability Activity" (PAA) in the Western Region.

The five-year initiative aims to improve public service delivery in basic education, health, water, sanitation, agriculture, and fisheries.



The program will empower local organizations, women, youth, and leaders to advocate for better services.

The PAA was implemented by Democracy International and local CSOs, including the Rural Aid Alliance Foundation.



A sensitization workshop was held to familiarize stakeholders with the project, encouraging their participation and buy-in to enhance the capacity of government partners and CSOs.



