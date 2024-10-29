UTAG suspends strike against ‘galamsey’ with immediate effect

niversity Teachers Association of Ghana

Source: 3news

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has ended its strike over the government’s lack of action on illegal mining, known as "galamsey," which harms the environment.

UTAG initially halted teaching in October, protesting the ongoing environmental damage.



However, after considering the impact on students, the association decided to resume work and pursue other legal options to address the issue.

UTAG remains committed to protecting Ghana’s natural resources and ensuring a sustainable future.



Read full article