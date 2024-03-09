Ugandan parliamentary delegation visits Ghana to explore best practices in gender, youth, and child policies

Madam Faustina Acheampong speaking to the delegation from Uganda's parliament

An 11-member delegation from Uganda's parliament has paid a visit to the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) in Ghana to learn about the country's best practices in gender, youth, and child policies.

Madam Faustina Acheampong, the Head of the Department of Gender at MoGCSP, welcomed the Ugandan team on Thursday and reiterated the mutual commitment of both nations to advance gender equality, youth empowerment, and social protection strategies.



She also expressed her expectation of continued collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two countries.



Furthermore, Madam Acheampong reaffirmed the government's dedication to implementing policies that aim to uplift the socio-economic status of the underprivileged in society.



Madam Kabahenda Flavia Rwabuhoro, the Head of the Ugandan delegation, said the team is eager to gain insights into social protection issues and gender equality initiatives.

She conveyed her gratitude to the government of Ghana and MoGCSP and highlighted Uganda's efforts in addressing vulnerabilities and enhancing social protection mechanisms.



Madam Kabahenda also emphasized the Ugandan government's focus on safeguarding children's rights while striving to improve service delivery.



Additionally, she disclosed Uganda's ongoing initiative to develop a social policy register to track citizens' progress from birth to employment, among other milestones. She clarified that they would receive up-to-date information on citizens' well-being via the register.