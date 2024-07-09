Ukraine mourns after day of Russian air strikes

A children's hospital in Kyiv was among buildings damaged in Monday's missile strikes

Source: BBC

Ukraine is observing a day of mourning after a severe wave of Russian missile strikes killed at least 41 people and injured 166.

Kyiv's main children's hospital, Ohmatdyt, was hit, killing two and injuring 16, including seven children. Russia denied targeting the hospital, blaming fragments of a Ukrainian missile, but Ukraine found remnants of a Russian cruise missile.



President Zelensky condemned the attack, while NATO leaders, including US President Biden and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, vowed continued support for Ukraine.

Strikes damaged nearly 100 buildings across multiple cities. The UN reported a rise in civilian casualties, with May being the deadliest month in a year.



