Unemployed man accused of stealing girlfriend's GH₵46,700 granted bail

A 38-year-old unemployed man, Ebenezer Addoh, has been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing GH₵46,700 from his girlfriend’s safe.

Upon arrest, only GH₵2,000 was recovered.



Addoh confessed to the police that he had spent the remainder of the money.



He pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft.

The court, presided over by Basilia Adjei-Tawiah, granted him bail of GH₵40,000 with two sureties, who must be civil servants earning at least GH₵2,000.



The case has been adjourned to July 2, with the court recommending Alternative Dispute Resolution.



The theft reportedly occurred on September 18, 2023, at the complainant’s home in Darkuman Junction, Accra.