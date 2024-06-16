Unemployed man faces court for allegedly robbing UG students

An unemployed man is facing legal action for his alleged involvement in robbing students of the University of Ghana (UG), Graphic Online reports.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, appeared in court to answer charges related to the robbery of University of Ghana students.



According to reports, the accused targeted students on the university campus, robbing them of their possessions. The incident has raised concerns among the student community regarding their safety and security on campus.

The court proceedings are ongoing, with the accused facing charges related to theft and robbery. Authorities are urging students to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to prevent similar incidents in the future.



