UniMAC appoints Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah as acting Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Opoku Mensah

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has named Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah as its Acting Vice-Chancellor, effective from 8th February 2024.

Prof. Opoku Mensah assumes the role following the retirement of the previous Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo.



Prof. Opoku Mensah holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Master of Philosophy Degree in English Language from the University of Cape Coast. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, focusing on the political communication of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and its impact on nationhood and citizenship in a developing democratic society.

Before his appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Opoku Mensah served as the Rector of the Institute of Journalism, a constituent of UniMAC. The University expressed confidence in his leadership capabilities, citing his wealth of experience and expertise in higher education management.



In a statement, UniMAC's governing council praised Prof. Opoku Mensah as an outstanding scholar with a proven track record of leadership and innovation. The Acting Vice-Chancellor is expected to guide the university in achieving academic excellence, fostering collaboration, and advancing its mission to become a globally recognized center for excellence in media, arts, and communication education.