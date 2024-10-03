UniMAC appoints Prof. Hammond as Rector for GIJ

Professor Christiana Hammond

Source: Ghanaian Times

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has appointed Professor Christiana Hammond as the new Rector of the Institute of Journalism, formerly Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

Prof. Hammond, the first woman to lead the institute since its founding 65 years ago, brings extensive experience in intercultural communication and pragmatics.



Her role will involve guiding the institute towards academic excellence and fostering collaboration among faculty and students.

UniMAC's Vice Chancellor praised her leadership skills and dedication to student welfare, expressing confidence that she will uphold the university's reputation for excellence in media training.



