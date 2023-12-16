Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives outlines policies, vision for specialist hospitals

The 5-day event, held from December 4th to 8th, focused on reviewing and enhancing various policies

Source: Gideon Baiden, Contributor

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG), recently concluded its 2023 4th Quarter National Council Meeting in Kyebi, Eastern Region.

The 5-day event, held from December 4th to 8th, focused on reviewing and enhancing various policies implemented over the past 4 years, shaping the future for Nurses and Midwives.



Policy Review and Enhancement:



The union's commitment to its members is evident in the diverse policies implemented, including:



The loan scheme



The land scheme



Hire Purchase



Insurance for members

Welfare packages



Annual souvenirs and



UPNMG Specialist Hospital (yet to commence).



Financial Independence:



In an impressive feat, the Union Mart, operating as a separate entity, has achieved financial autonomy within just three years.



Fully registered and with its deduction code, the mart now funds its transactions independently, signaling a significant milestone for UPNMG's financial sustainability.



Conditions of Service and Collaboration:

Delving into the conditions of service for nurses and midwives, the union reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the CBC holder to advocate for improved terms.



This collaboration emphasizes the union's dedication to securing better working conditions for healthcare professionals.



Vision for a Specialist Healthcare Facility:



A key focus of the meeting was the discussion surrounding the UPNMG Specialist Hospital and College of Health.



The proposed 170-bed capacity hospital, strategically located along the Nsawam-Kumasi highway, is poised to serve multiple purposes, from creating additional income streams for the union to providing employment opportunities and addressing healthcare needs in accident-prone areas.



Leadership's Core Vision for the Specialist Hospital:



Leadership outlined five core reasons for the Specialist Hospital vision, including;

Income diversification,



Employment avenues for nurses and midwives,



Enhanced visibility for the union,



Recognition as a leader in specialized care, and



Addressing the urgent need for healthcare facilities in accident hotspots.



National Council Site Visit:



Members of the National Council physically visited the proposed site, emphasizing the commitment of UPNMG's leadership to transparency and stakeholder engagement in realizing this historic healthcare project.

Looking Ahead:



UPNMG's 2023 National Council Meeting signifies a pivotal moment in the union's journey.



With strengthened policies, financial independence, and a visionary approach to healthcare facilities, UPNMG is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of nurses, midwives, and the broader healthcare landscape in Ghana.



As the union champions the welfare of its members, it continues to lead the way in transforming healthcare standards for the better.