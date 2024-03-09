United Nations Association of Ghana commends NDC for picking Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA-GH) has expressed commendation for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential election.

In a statement signed by its President, Bishop Peter Kojo Sackey, the UNA-GH applauded the NDC for this groundbreaking decision, considering it a significant milestone in the political landscape that exemplifies commitment to diversity, inclusion, and progress.



The statement acknowledged Professor Opoku-Agyemang's wealth of experience, dedication, and vision for a better future for all citizens, emphasizing her role as a symbol of the party's recognition of the invaluable contributions women make in leadership roles and the importance of equal representation.



Highlighting the evolving political landscape, the UNA-GH stressed the imperative need for leadership that reflects the rich tapestry of society. The nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, according to the statement, signifies a pivotal moment in history, amplifying the voices of women and paving the way for future generations of leaders.

The UNA-GH commended the NDC for its bold and forward-thinking decision, standing in solidarity with Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as she embarks on a journey to shape the nation's future. The statement urged political parties to prioritize women, recognizing them as equal partners in nation-building and not relegating them to the background, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 16.



In addition, the UNA-GH admonished against hate speech in the upcoming elections and called on political leaders to uphold the rule of law and unwavering service to nation-building. The statement also emphasized the importance of the Electoral Commission and national security apparatus conducting their duties in the supreme interest of the nation.