United States, Ghana celebrate shared values of democracy and diversity

Virgina E. Palmer and Godfred Yeboah Dame

Source: GNA

The United States and Ghana celebrated their strong ties and shared values of democracy and diversity at the US's 248th Independence Day event in Accra.

The celebration at the US Embassy highlighted their enduring friendship, with music by the Adaha Dance Band.



US Ambassador Virgina E. Palmer emphasized the importance of democracy and diversity in both nations and acknowledged achievements in their partnership, including regional security exercises and educational exchanges.

Ghana's Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, praised the bilateral relations and cooperation in various sectors, noting the US's significant support through USAID and trade initiatives.



