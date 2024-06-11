News

News
University Staff Unions threaten indefinite strike over allowance disparity

Strike Mik.jpeg The unions expressed discontent over being excluded from the recent upward review of the VMA

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Trade Union Congress (TEWU- TUC) have issued a notice to go on an indefinite strike due to disparities in the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and other related allowances.

