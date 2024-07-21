News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

University of Ghana School of Law students attend National Security Law Seminar in U.S.

Ghana Law Students In USA.png Topics included surveillance, cybersecurity, and the use of military force.

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

Students from the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL) have attended a 5-day Professional National Security Law Seminar at Columbia University in New York.

The seminar introduced them to US legal institutions, policies, and practices related to national security, deepening their understanding of the field.

Topics included surveillance, cybersecurity, and the use of military force.

Students praised the insights gained and networking opportunities, highlighting the value of international academic exposure.

Read full article

Source: GNA