News
University of Ghana launches new vision and strategic plan for 2024-2029

UG 5 Campus University Of Ghana .png The Great Hall, University of Ghana

Thu, 18 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Ghana is set to launch a new vision and strategic priorities aimed at transforming lives and societies through exceptional scholarship, innovation, and impactful discoveries. This new direction will guide the university from 2024 to 2029, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and global influence.

