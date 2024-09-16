University student jailed for defrauding woman on fake admission promise

Anderson refunded GH₵7,080 but was sentenced for his crimes

Frank Anderson Junior, a 30-year-old University of Education, Winneba (UEW) student, has been sentenced to 13 months in prison by the Winneba District Magistrate’s Court for defrauding by false pretenses.

Anderson, who admitted his guilt, was convicted after convincing Ms. Emeta Cecilia Odarno to pay GH₵2,500 for a fake admission and later GH₵2,300 for school fees.



He provided a counterfeit receipt and forged admission letter.

The true admission was not found, leading Ms. Odarno to report the scam.



Anderson refunded GH₵7,080 but was sentenced for his crimes.



