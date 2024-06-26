News

Unlike Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, Mahama is incorruptible – Bawah Mogtari

John Dramani Mahama Presidential Candidate(NDC) John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, has strongly asserted that Mahama is incorruptible, countering allegations by The Daily Dispatch.

