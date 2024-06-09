Update on police investigations into violent disturbances at Awutu Senya East

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor

Three individuals, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, Abdulai Aziz, and Mustapha Mohammed, were arrested at the Electoral Commission office in Awutu Senya East constituency with a Pump Action gun and ammunition.

They have been cautioned and granted bail. Okunor was cautioned for transferring firearms without authority, while Aziz and Mohammed were cautioned for possessing firearms without authority.



Meanwhile, Usman Haruna, who stabbed someone during the disturbance, has been remanded in police custody until June 19.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the case docket will be forwarded to the Attorney-General for review.



