Upper East Region: NDC Women's wing donates 300 crates of drinks to support party activities in the region

Madam Fawzia Abagnamah Yakubu presenting the items to the party leadership

The Upper East Regional Women's Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by the dynamic Fawzia Abagnamah Yakubu, has made a significant contribution to support the party’s activities during the Electoral Commission's limited voter registration exercise.

Demonstrating their unwavering commitment, the women's wing has sponsored all 15 constituencies in the region with 300 crates of assorted soft drinks.



This generous donation aims at assisting the constituency women organizers in catering to the needs of NDC party agents who play a crucial role in overseeing the registration process.



By ensuring that these agents are well-catered for, the women's wing enhances the effectiveness and comfort of those involved in this vital civic duty.

Madam Yakubu's leadership in this initiative underscores her dedication to the party’s grassroots operations and her determination to help the agenda 15/15 (securing all 15 seats in the Upper East region for the NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Her efforts highlight the importance of female empowerment within the party, showcasing the significant impact women leaders can have on political and community development.



Madam Abagnamah has been a grassroots regional women's organizer whose activities in the various constituencies has made her very busy and visible. She has vowed to never rest till JDM is declared winner of the 2024 general elections.