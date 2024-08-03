Upper East Region Welcomes John Dramani Mahama

This campaign aims to strengthen his connection with the region and build support

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Flagbearer, is set for a four-day campaign tour in the Upper East region, marking his first major outreach since the July 27 Tamale launch.

Over the tour, Mahama will engage with various community groups, including chiefs, queen mothers, and local artisans across eight different locations.



Key events include durbars in Bawku Central, Garu-Garu, and Tempane, as well as community engagements at schools and public spaces in Garu, Tempane, and Pusiga.

This campaign aims to strengthen his connection with the region and build support for the upcoming elections.



