Upper East Regional Minister assures of no recurrence of security personnel clashes in Bawku

Hafiz Bin-Salih, Upper East Regional Minister

Dr. Hafiz Bin-Salih, the Upper East Regional Minister, has pledged that the recent altercation between military and prison officers in Bawku will not repeat itself.

He emphasized this commitment, stating, "I strongly believe that this will be the last time we will witness a misunderstanding leading to fisticuffs between personnel of the security agencies in Bawku and other parts of the region."



The assurance came after Dr. Bin-Salih held a closed-door meeting with service commanders and security agency personnel in Bawku.



Accompanied by the Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council and other regional security officials, he also visited the Bawku Naba to introduce himself as the new Regional Minister.



Following the engagement, Dr. Bin-Salih stated that the issue had been resolved amicably and that efforts were underway to address any remaining concerns.



He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace among the security services, especially given Bawku's proximity to Burkina Faso, which is facing extremist attacks.

Dr. Bin-Salih highlighted the need for heightened security in the area due to the volatile situation and the risk of insurgents crossing into Ghana from Burkina Faso.



He urged residents to cooperate with security arrangements to ensure peace and security in the region, particularly in light of recent gold discoveries that could attract violent extremists.



The incident in question occurred on April 24, when a dispute between military personnel and prison officers resulted in three prison officers being injured.



The altercation reportedly started when military personnel tried to apprehend two men who had allegedly misbehaved during a local event and sought refuge in the prison yard.