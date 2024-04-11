Upper Manya Krobo Assembly: Staff ordered to clean premises following strike by labourers

Labourers responsible for cleanliness at the Assembly have been on strike for over a week

Upper Manya Krobo District Chief Executive (DCE) Joseph Sam and the Coordinating Director on Tuesday ordered staff to suspend their duties and clean the assembly premises amidst a strike by labourers.

Labourers responsible for cleanliness at the Assembly have been on strike for over a week, citing unpaid salary arrears.



Consequently, the Assembly compound and offices have descended into disarray.



With the premises engulfed in dirt due to the strike, the DCE and the Coordinating Director asked all the staff to take up brooms and sweep the compound.

This move sparked outrage among employees.



To address the underlying grievances of the strike, authorities have scheduled a meeting with the agitating staff to address the impasse, the outcome yet to be made public.



Attempts to reach the DCE was unsuccessful.