Upper Manya Krobo MP establishes gari processing factory after failed 1D1F initiative

This facility aims to support local farmers, economically empower women, and alleviate poverty

A new gari processing factory has been established in Agbelitsom-Sekesua, Upper Manya Krobo district, by MP Bismark Tetteh Nyarko after the government’s One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative failed.

The factory, costing GHC 140,000 and funded by the NGO Bella Africa, is equipped with advanced machinery and can process 30-50 maxi bags of gari daily.



The project has been praised for boosting local production, with the MP urging increased cassava cultivation to meet demand. Local chiefs criticized the government for not fulfilling its promises.



