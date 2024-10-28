Upper West: Man freed after 17 years in prison under Presidential Pleasure, reunited with family

Reunited with his surviving children, Donle faces new challenges

Mr. Jaba Donle, who spent 17 years in prison without trial, has finally been freed, thanks to Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Majid Alhassan.

Arrested in 2007 under "Presidential Pleasure" due to mental health issues, Donle remained incarcerated even after regaining stability, with his case forgotten.



ASP Alhassan, supported by Wa Central Prisons leadership, pursued legal aid to secure Donle’s release.

Reunited with his surviving children, Donle faces new challenges as he adjusts to freedom.



ASP Alhassan now aims to help him rebuild his life by setting up a small store in his village.



