Upset in Agona West NPP primary as Cynthia Morrison loses bid for re-election

Cynthia Morrison

During the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary held on Saturday, April 13, incumbent MP for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, suffered defeat as Christopher Arthur emerged as the winner with 240 votes, surpassing Morrison's 152 votes.

Other contenders in the primary included Ben Yamoah with 221 votes, Yawson Otoo with 168 votes, and Joseph Afrankwa with 155 votes.



Supporters of Christopher Arthur celebrated jubilantly following the announcement of his victory.

The primary took place at a single voting center located at Otabilkrom Astroturf in Agona Swedru.



Cynthia Morrison, who won the seat in the 2016 general elections, faced stiff competition in this primary. In the 2020 elections, she secured a second four-year term by polling 30,513 votes, defeating candidates from the National Democratic Congress and an independent candidate.