Ursula Owusu-Ekuful boasts of a more promising governmental portal than NDC's

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has highlighted the achievements of the government's online services platform, Ghana. GOV.

According to her, the platform has successfully facilitated live payments of GH₵210 billion from 136 agencies since its establishment. It has also resolved multiple challenges in the online service payment process.



The Minister emphasised that it is unjustifiable to compare the Ghana.GOV portal with the e-services payment portal established by the previous government as they are vastly different in terms of functionality and reach.



“There is no comparison between the NDC’s e-services portal and the Ghana.gov. it will be like comparing chalk and cheese or ‘Aboboya’ and Mercedes Benz or Tesla,” she said at a press briefing on Sunday, February 18.



The current government discontinued the use of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) e-services portal in 2018 due to insufficient connectivity in significant parts of the country.

In partnership with three local technology firms, Hubtel, Express Pay, and IT Consortium, President Akufo-Addo's government established Ghana.GOV, a digital service, and revenue collection platform.



The portal aims to provide a single point of access to government services for the public sector, in line with the government's vision of digitising the economy and modernising the payment of bills and collection of fees and charges.



Ghana.GOV processes all payments and transfers (both electronic and cash) following the predefined service flows of each MDA and MMDA, manages post-payment workflow, customer notification, feedback, and service ratings.



It is also designed to help the government in creating a cash-lite economy, thus fulfilling its goal of digitising the economy.