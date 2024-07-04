Ursula tours Girls-in-ICT training centres in Accra

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, has toured Girls-In-ICT training centres across Greater Accra, accompanied by officials from her ministry and GIFEC.

She visited centres in Ayawaso Central, Ga North, Ablekuma West, Ablekuma North, and Weija-Gbawe constituencies, expressing satisfaction with the quality of training.



Impressed by the young women's ability to create websites and games within a week, she encouraged them to capitalize on ICT opportunities for job creation and competitiveness.

The Girls-in-ICT initiative aims to reduce the gender gap in ICT skills, training about 1000 basic school girls in the region.



