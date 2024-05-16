Use social media wisely, stay focused on productivity – Palmer-Buckle urges youth

Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle

Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Archbishop of Cape Coast, has delivered an important message to the youth, urging them to exercise caution in their use of social media to ensure their time is spent productively.

Expressing his concerns about the growing trend of youth addiction to social media platforms, Archbishop Palmer-Buckle cautioned against wasting valuable time on unnecessary trends and noise, emphasizing the need for a shift towards more constructive activities.



Addressing thousands of young people at the Cape Coast Archdiocesan Youth Rally of the Roman Catholic Church in Assin Fosu, the Archbishop encouraged the youth to leverage social media for learning new skills and seeking valuable information rather than being consumed by frivolous trends.

The four-day rally, attended by approximately 2,000 youths from 11 Deaneries in the Central Region, featured prayer sessions and social activities aimed at fostering spiritual growth and camaraderie among participants.



During the event's opening ceremony, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Assin South, underscored the importance of youth engagement in church and national obligations, emphasizing the value of every talent in contributing to societal development.