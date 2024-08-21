VC calls for huge investment in teachers

Professor Daniels Obeng-Ofori

Source: GNA

Professor Daniels Obeng-Ofori, Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic University of Ghana, has urged significant investment in teacher professional development to advance STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education.

Speaking at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) graduation ceremony, he stressed that teachers need ongoing training to effectively teach STEAM subjects and address challenges such as limited resources and socio-economic disparities.



He advocated for strong collaboration between government, educational institutions, and industry to foster a robust STEAM ecosystem.

The ceremony saw 373 students graduate, including notable achievements such as securing $75,000 in start-up capital and winning various competitions.



