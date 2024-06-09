VIDEO: Historic as Asantehene visits Ga Mantse

The visit follows the Ga Mantse's participation in Otumfuo's 25th-anniversary celebrations

Source: TIG Post

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, made a historic visit to the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, on June 9, 2024.

This landmark visit, the first of its kind for an Asante monarch, aims to strengthen the ties between the Ga and Asante nations.



The Ga Mantse is hosting this significant cultural event at the palace's forecourt in Kaneshie, Accra.

The visit follows the Ga Mantse's participation in Otumfuo's 25th-anniversary celebrations, underscoring the renewal of the enduring friendship between the two communities.







