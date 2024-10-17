(VIDEO) I’m not holy; I’ll expunge your intestines – Rev Owusu Bempah threatens Okatakyie Afrifa in explosive rant

Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah

On October 15, 2024, Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, made violent threats against Okatakyie Afrifa, host of Angel TV and FM’s morning show, following accusations of womanizing.

In a heated phone call, Owusu Bempah warned Afrifa, saying, “I will expunge your intestines,” and threatened to collapse Angel TV, which belongs to Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



He also claimed to have placed a deadly curse on Afrifa, predicting a fatal accident due to the accusations.



The incident has sparked debate over the escalating tension between religious leaders and media figures in Ghana.

Neither Afrifa nor Oteng has responded publicly, and it remains unclear if authorities will investigate.







