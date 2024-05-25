VIDEO: LilWin involved in an accident in Kumasi

LilWin

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lilwin, was involved in a car accident in Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning in front of the Grace Baptist Church.



Lilwin was traveling with two others when his Benz sedan collided head-on with another vehicle. All three sustained injuries and were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The incident happened while Lilwin was on a radio tour promoting his latest movie, "A Country Called Ghana," which was set to premiere in Kumasi on the day of the accident.





Watch the video below:



