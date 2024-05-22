News

News
VIDEOS: Heavy rains flood parts of Accra, disrupting traffic

Accra Floods22 Flooded areas inlcude Spanner-Shangrila, Fiesta Royal Hotel-Dzorwolu Junction

Wed, 22 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Several areas in Accra experienced significant flooding after heavy rains on Wednesday, May 22.

The floods have severely disrupted traffic flow, with many roads submerged under running water.

Affected locations include the entrance of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Spanner-Shangrila, Fiesta Royal Hotel-Dzorwolu Junction, the Kaneshie to Mallam stretch of the Kasoa Highway, the Central Business District, and Odawna, among others.

Watch the videos below:





