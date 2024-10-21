VP Bawumia commissions Phase II Of Tsatsadu Hydro Power Plant

Bawumia praised the project for diversifying Ghana’s energy mix

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned Phase II of the Tsatsadu micro-hydropower plant at Tsatsadu waterfalls in the Volta Region.

Built by Ghanaian engineers, Phase II adds 75 kW of power to the initial 45 kW from Phase I, completed in 2020.



Bawumia praised the project for diversifying Ghana’s energy mix and reducing reliance on oil and gas. He also announced plans to introduce 2,000 MW of solar power if elected president in 2024.

Additionally, Bawumia fulfilled a promise by donating logistics to the Cadet Corps of Hohoe EP Senior High School, with a pledge to provide a school bus next year.



