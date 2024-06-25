VRA has sold its Akosombo Hotel to Bryan Acheampong – Okudzeto

This revelation has intensified the political exchange between the two figures

Source: TIG Post

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has disclosed his ownership of the Volta River Authority's Akosombo Continental Hotel while challenging North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to prove Rock City Hotel's 2023 financial losses.

Acheampong offered Ablakwa a house and the hotel if he could substantiate the claim.



In response, Ablakwa clarified that the Akosombo Continental Hotel is in the Asuogyaman constituency, not his own, and expressed surprise at Acheampong's acquisition.

This revelation has intensified the political exchange between the two figures.



Read full article