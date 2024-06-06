VRA suspends power export to Burkina, Cote D’Ivoire and Mali

This decision, in effect since May, addresses power supply issues within Ghana

Source: 3news

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has halted power exports to Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso following President Akufo-Addo’s directive prioritizing Ghana's energy needs over export revenue.

This decision, in effect since May, addresses power supply issues within Ghana.



Despite the revenue loss, VRA complies with the directive and seeks alternative funding sources.

Additionally, VRA anticipates no spillage during the rainy season due to lower-than-average rainfall in the dam's catchment areas.



