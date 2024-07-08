VRA to engage stakeholders on potential Akosombo Dam water spillage

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced plans to engage stakeholders regarding a possible spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam.

A notice from Ing. Ken Arthur, VRA’s Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Services, addressed to over 40 stakeholders, including the Minister for the Interior and local assemblies within the dam’s catchment areas, stated that these engagements will commence immediately in anticipation of a potential spillage.



“The Volta River Authority (VRA) intends to commence engagements regarding the potential controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam. This precautionary measure is crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the dam and ensuring the safety of our communities,” the notice read.

The VRA aims to engage stakeholders to discuss potential impacts, mitigation measures, and information dissemination strategies.



