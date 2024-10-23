Vacant seat saga: AG files statement of case at Supreme Court

Godfred Dame, Attorney General

Attorney General Godfred Dame has filed a case in the Supreme Court to challenge the Speaker of Parliament’s decision to declare four MPs' seats vacant after they filed to contest the 2024 elections as independent candidates.

Dame argues that the Constitution does not require MPs to lose their seats for running in future elections under different tickets, as long as they don’t switch parties during the current Parliament.

The case seeks to block the Speaker’s actions and keep the MPs in their seats until the Supreme Court makes a final ruling.



Read full article