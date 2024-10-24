Vacant seats: Let’s lessen Supreme Court’s burden, it’s a human institution – Asah Asante

Supreme Court of Ghana

Dr. Asah Asante, a Political Scientist and Director of the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana, has urged Ghanaians to recognize the Supreme Court's limitations as a human institution.

He expressed concern over the excessive workload placed on the court, noting that some judges handle up to 1,000 cases, which can lead to delays and inefficiencies.

Speaking in response to a Supreme Court ruling on parliamentary seats, Dr. Asante advocated for mechanisms to reduce the court's burden, allowing it to focus on key cases and handle them more efficiently.



