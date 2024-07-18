Veep Bawumia commissions ultra-modern police shop

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the shop would complement, not replace, government-supplied uniforms

Source: GNA

Vice President and Chairman of the Police Council, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has unveiled a new ultra-modern Ghana Police Shop at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The shop, funded by various entities including the Kwahu Community and Geoford Enterprise, will sell police uniform items, souvenirs, and logistics to ensure uniformity in police attire.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the shop would complement, not replace, government-supplied uniforms. He highlighted the government’s commitment to security, citing logistical support, improved manpower, and infrastructural developments for the Police Service.

Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, and the Minister of the Interior, Mr. Henry Quartey, reiterated the government’s support and commitment to maintaining law and order.



