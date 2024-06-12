News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Veep of Kumasi Market Queen-Mothers alleges threats from NPP Chairman over Vice President’s snub

Chairman Wontumi Benard Antwi Boasiako Wontumi Chairman Wontumi1212 Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The Vice Chairman of Market Queenmothers in Kumasi's central markets has accused the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, of threatening him.

This followed their discontent over Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's failure to meet them during his Ashanti Region tour.

Nana Wiafe claimed Chairman Wontumi threatened him after his comments on Akoma FM about the VP's perceived disregard for Market Queenmothers.

Wiafe hinted at reporting the threat to the police, highlighting the disrespect shown to their cultural role by the VP's absence.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com