Veep of Kumasi Market Queen-Mothers alleges threats from NPP Chairman over Vice President’s snub

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The Vice Chairman of Market Queenmothers in Kumasi's central markets has accused the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, of threatening him.

This followed their discontent over Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's failure to meet them during his Ashanti Region tour.



Nana Wiafe claimed Chairman Wontumi threatened him after his comments on Akoma FM about the VP's perceived disregard for Market Queenmothers.

Wiafe hinted at reporting the threat to the police, highlighting the disrespect shown to their cultural role by the VP's absence.



Read full article