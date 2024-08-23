Vice-Chancellor Leads UG Delegation to Pay Courtesy Call on Wa Naa

The Wa Naa welcomed the Vice-Chancellor and her entourage, expressing his honour at hosting them

On August 16, 2024, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, visited the Wa Learning Centre with senior officials to assess its status and address challenges.

During her visit, she met with the Overlord of Wa, Wa Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV, who expressed gratitude for the Centre’s role in providing education to residents.

Prof. Amfo acknowledged the Centre's potential for future growth, stressed timely results and procurement improvements, and discussed expanding IT and graduate programs. The visit reinforced her commitment to enhancing regional learning centres.



