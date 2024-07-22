Vice-Chancellor receives Secretary-General and Chief Executive of ACU

The visit concluded with a tour of UCC and the presentation of souvenirs to Prof. Riordan

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, has welcomed Prof. Colin Riordan, the Secretary-General and Chief Executive of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), to discuss UCC’s international work and potential collaboration enhancements.

The meeting included Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mrs. Rosemond Aboagyewaa Boohene, who highlighted UCC's extensive global academic collaborations.



Prof. Riordan mentioned ACU’s plans to offer PhD scholarships, commending UCC’s initiative for all faculty to hold PhDs.

Both parties explored further cooperation and exchanged views on mutual interests.



The visit concluded with a tour of UCC and the presentation of souvenirs to Prof. Riordan.



