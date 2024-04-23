Vice President Bawumia embarks on official visit to Italy

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has embarked on an official visit to the Republic of Italy, as confirmed by a statement signed by his spokesperson, Gideon Boako.

The purpose of the visit includes bilateral discussions with His Holiness Pope Francis.



The Vice President's meeting with the Pope is expected to emphasize shared values of love, mercy, inclusivity, peace, justice, and solidarity.



These principles are seen as crucial for fostering unity and mutual understanding among diverse peoples worldwide.

The spokesperson highlighted the universal appeal of the Pope's message, noting its impact on promoting unity and understanding across different cultures and societies.



Read the full statement below:



