Vice Presidents in Ghana don’t matter in the grand scheme of affairs – Nana Aba Anamoah

NanaScreenshot 2024 10 12 062406.png Nana Aba Anamoah

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has defended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's stance that Vice Presidents in Ghana lack decision-making power.

Bawumia has faced criticism for promising to remove certain taxes introduced by his government, with many arguing he should act before the upcoming December elections.

Anamoah, in a post on X, stated that Vice Presidents cannot implement their ideas without the President's approval.

She added that it would be fair to judge Bawumia only if he becomes President, as Vice Presidents are often unable to work independently in Ghana.

