Victoria Hamah clarifies NDC's 24-hour economy policy amid criticisms

Victoria Hamah

Former Deputy Minister of Communication, Victoria Hamah, has provided clarity on the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) proposed 24-hour economy, a key policy unveiled by the party's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the 2024 elections.

The policy, which aims to transition Ghana's economy towards sustainability through capital infrastructure, agribusiness, and constitutional review, has sparked varied reactions, with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) questioning its feasibility.



In a Facebook post, Ms. Hamah outlined the core principles of the NDC's 24-hour economy, emphasizing its focus on creating sustainable jobs and fostering private capital to drive Ghana's industrialization.



According to her, the 24-hour economy seeks to address Ghana's economic challenges by shifting towards demand-driven policies that promote structural transformation, reducing reliance on external aid and loans.

Ms. Hamah's clarification follows criticisms leveled against certain NDC leaders, including Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah, for their perceived failure to effectively communicate the party's policy agenda to the Ghanaian public.



Paul Odom Otchere, host of the 'Good Evening Ghana' program, condemned Dr. Danquah's contentious remarks directed at NPP Communicator Akosua Manu during a debate on the policy, denouncing them as inappropriate and derogatory.