Video: See how Bawumia’s speech was truncated by ‘dumsor’ during campaign

Dumsor Bawumia Faces.jpeg The incident highlighted the ongoing issue of intermittent power supply

Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Youth Connect event in the Greater Accra Region faced a brief interruption due to a power cut.

The interruption occurred while he was delivering his campaign speech, causing a momentary blackout and loud reactions from the gathered youth.

The incident highlighted the ongoing issue of intermittent power supply, or 'dumsor', which has affected Ghana in recent months.



Source: TIG Post