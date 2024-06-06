Video: See how Bawumia’s speech was truncated by ‘dumsor’ during campaign

Menu ›
Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Youth Connect event in the Greater Accra Region faced a brief interruption due to a power cut.
The interruption occurred while he was delivering his campaign speech, causing a momentary blackout and loud reactions from the gathered youth.
The incident highlighted the ongoing issue of intermittent power supply, or 'dumsor', which has affected Ghana in recent months.
Dumsor decided to show DMB something small during his speech at Greater Accra Youth Connect on his ongoing campaign. pic.twitter.com/9aDYn9BxoO— roland walker???? (@rowalkerghana) June 5, 2024
