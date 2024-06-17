Viral TV3 flier alleging Mahama promised to buy market women iPhone, fake

Samuel Anyidoho and John Mahama

A flier claiming that NDC flagbearer John Mahama promised to buy iPhones for all Ghanaian market women is false.

The post by Samuel Anyidoho on X has been debunked by TV3, the purported source, which confirmed it never reported or designed such a flier.



Visual analysis and TV3’s lead producer, Napo Ali Fuseini, confirmed the flier as fake.

The researcher verified this through the DUBAWA 2024 Kwame KariKari Fellowship, highlighting the importance of media literacy and truth in journalism.



