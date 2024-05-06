Volta Region House of Chiefs rules on Sogakope chieftaincy dispute

Torgbe Atsu Soga II, Divisional Chief of Sogakope

The Judicial Committee of the Volta Region House of Chiefs has issued a ruling on a petition challenging the nomination, selection, and installation of Torgbe Atsuga Soga II as the Divisional Chief of Sogakope, Fieve Traditional Area.

The petition, filed by Mama Mornyui Wui II, Zikpuitor Gabriel Dzamesi, and Zikpuitor Godson Negble, contested the eligibility of Torgbe Atsuga Soga II to assume the Soga royal stool, Graphic Online reports.



After almost three years of proceedings, the committee, chaired by Paramount Chief of Kpedze, Togbe Atsridom V, concluded that the petitioners failed to establish a cause of action against Torgbe Agama Amata IV, rendering the committee without jurisdiction to adjudicate the matter.



Consequently, the petition was dismissed, with the committee noting that the issue pertained to the Soga Royal stool, a divisional matter.

The committee's decision, which also included Paramount Chief of Avee, Togbe Korlikpo Tameklo III, and Paramount Chief of Akoefe, Togbe Drake Tsigbe V, did not award any costs.



Following the ruling, Torgbe Atsuga Soga II reiterated the importance of unity for the development of the Fieve Traditional Area during a mini durbar in Sogakope on April 25.



He expressed his willingness to collaborate with all citizens for the progress of the region, extending an olive branch to the petitioners and affirming his commitment to collective advancement.