Volta Region achieves 98% distribution of insecticide-treated nets

Dr. Chrysantus Kubio, the Volta Regional Director for the Ghana Health Service

Health workers in the Volta Region have successfully distributed 1,004,278 long-lasting insecticide-treated nets, covering 98% of the region's target as of March 31 this year.

Dr. Chrysantus Kubio, the Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), announced this during a meeting on the 2024 Annual Child Health Week Promotion, Africa Vaccination Week, and 10th National COVID-19 Vaccination Days scheduled for May 5-9.



Dr. Kubio hailed the achievement as significant, showcasing the community's cooperation during the exercise and indicating positive prospects for the programme's success, Graphic Online reports.



He emphasized the importance of the meeting in aligning with the national goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage by improving access to high-quality health services.



During the Africa Vaccination Week, essential child health services were provided for free at various health centers and outreach points. Dr. Kubio noted that the Child Health Promotion Week, initiated in 2004 by the Ministry of Health, aimed to raise awareness and promote the uptake of essential child health services to enhance child health and survival.



This year's theme for the Child Health Promotion Week is "Healthy childhood: Invest in your child for a healthy future." Regarding COVID-19, Dr. Kubio highlighted the impact of the vaccination campaign on returning the country to normalcy.

He revealed that 71.9% of the country's target population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 57.1% receiving booster doses.



However, in the Volta Region, only 503,045 people, representing 45.6% of the region's target population, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March.



Dr. Kubio emphasized the importance of dispelling myths and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, as the virus remains a significant global health threat.



He urged the public to actively participate in the upcoming vaccination campaigns and events, emphasizing the need for continued adherence to hygiene practices such as regular handwashing and maintaining clean surroundings.



Mama Kuma II, a youth queen from Ho-Ahoe, echoed the sentiment, stating that "It takes healthy people to build a healthy nation."